Salma Hayek is wishing “dear” Tom Cruise a happy 62nd birthday.

The ‘From Dusk to dawn’ actress, 57, paid tribute to the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star as he celebrated the milestone on Wednesday (03.07.24), after the pair have spent years as close friends and film making colleagues.

She captioned an image of them on her Instagram Stories showing the pair glammed at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party in April: “Happy birthday dear @tomcruise (three party popper-blowing emojis.)”

Mexico-born Salma added the same message in Spanish, with it reading: “Feliz cumpleańos querido @tomcruise (three party popper-blowing emojis.)"

At the time of Victoria’s 50th, Selma posted a photo to Instagram of herself and Tom as well as her husband François-Henri Pinault, 62, and 55-year-old singer Marc Anthony.

Even though Selma and Tom have never acted together on screen, the actor produced her 2006 film ‘Ask the Dust’, in which she appeared alongside Colin Farrell, the late Donald Sutherland and Idina Menzel.

In July 2022, the two friends were seen posing for photos outside a London restaurant after they dined with Selma’s husband, to whom she has been married since 2009.

Selma was far from the only A-lister who wished Tom a happy birthday on Wednesday.

Jennifer Connelly, 53, with whom Cruise co-starred in 2022’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, shared a photo of her riding on the back of the actor’s motorcycle during filming for the movie to mark his milestone.

She captioned the shot: “Here’s to another trip around the sun. Happy birthday @tomcruise!”

While it’s unclear how Tom is spending his birthday, he was most recently seen spending time with Gillian Anderson and his longtime ‘Mission: Impossible’ co-star Simon Pegg during Coldplay’s performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival on 30 June.

Before that, Tom was seen in the VIP section of Wembley Stadium watching Taylor Swift’s concert on 22 June along with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, as well as Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Greta Gerwig – with a video posted on X showing the group dancing to Taylor’s ‘Shake it Off’.