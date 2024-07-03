Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is reportedly selling his raided Los Angeles mansion for $70 million.

The embattled Bad Boy Records founder, 54, who is facing a string of sexual assault cases, is said to have put the luxury home in Holmby Hills up for sale for more than $30 million than he pair for it in 2014 – less than four months after Homeland Security ransacked it in connection to a sex trafficking investigation against the rapper.

TMZ reported about the apparent sale: “The house has some recent really bad memories… Homeland Security raided the mansion in March, and ransacked the place as agents tore out electronics and other items... pursuant to a search for evidence of human trafficking and other crimes.”

The Los Angeles mansion has 17,000 square feet of living space and features eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a 35-seat theatre, as well as a gym and a wine cellar.

It also includes a smaller 3,000-square-foot guest home, lagoon-style swimming pool with an underwater swimming tunnel, a basketball half-court and manicured gardens.

Images after the Homeland Security raid on the home showed it was left ransacked by agents, with electronics ripped out and clothes strewn on the floor, as well as furniture turned upside down and safes left lying wide open with documents chucked on the ground.

Even Combs’ children’s rooms were searched, with their stuffed toys left hurled across the floor.

Several companies linked with Combs have parted ways with the disgraced rapper since he began facing lawsuits.

And the New York Post has revealed Mayor Eric Adams revoked Combs’ key to the city three weeks after CNN leaked a video of him physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 37, in 2016 at a hotel.

He was also forced to step down as chairman and separate from Revolt TV, the media company he cofounded.

Diddy recently scrubbed his Instagram amid mounting allegations against him, including of the apology video he posted saying sorry after the footage of his assault on Cassie emerged.

He has left a bio on his account that tells his 9.9 million followers: “Listen to ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’”, with a link to the Grammy nominated record.