Taylor Lautner’s wife was hit by a “terrifying” breast cancer scare two months ago.

The 32-year-old ‘Twilight’ actor’s partner Taylor Dome, 27, has revealed she is now “fine”, but went through a petrifying ordeal after she discovered a lump on one of her breasts while showering.

She said on her and Taylor’s ‘The Squeeze’ podcast about how she was hit by the fright when she was “home alone with the dogs” around eight weeks ago: “I’m showering, washing my body, soaping myself up and I felt this lump on my boob.

“I kind of paused for a second and was like, ‘Wait, what?’

“(I) pressed on it again (to get a better) “feel: ‘There was this hard lump there’.

“I literally just stood in the shower and completely froze.”

Taylor added she was “thinking every single thought in the world” after the discovery as she has “multiple friends” who have been affected directly or indirectly by cancer.

She said: “Feeling something that is foreign in your body, especially there, it was terrifying. (I) immediately started bawling.

“Both the dogs heard (me) crying and ran into the bathroom.”

Tay added she felt she “couldn’t call” her husband because he was “in a meeting” and she didn’t want to “bug” him.

She then said she “propped (my) phone up and started recording” herself, explaining she treated the video as a “journal entry”.

But when Taylor got home to find her “sobbing”, she told him of her fears.

He added: “I was terrified, because it’s just hard for your mind not to go to the worst place.”

Tay immediately made an appointment with her gynaecologist, who referred her to a breast centre and while there one of the specialists “did a little ultrasound” on her breast and “basically said everything was clear”.

She added she was told “sometimes these things just happen” as breast tissue “can move around” due to changes in hormones, saying about her lump: “It’s still there to this day. (It) hasn’t gone away.”

Tay concluded: “Ladies, this is your reminder to do the self-examination in the shower.

“If (breast cancer) runs in your family, there’s a lot of early screening that can happen.”