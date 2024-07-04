Travis and Jason Kelce's 'New Heights' podcast is going on hiatus.

The siblings have been spilling all kinds of details about their careers and lives, including the former's high-profile romance with pop superstar Taylor Swift, 34, but they will now take a few months off as NFL star Travis will focus on his training with the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the season two finale episode, his 36-year-old retired footballer brother said: "We got a nice couple months off from podcasting because, I guess, in three weeks’ time Travis will be in the middle of training camp. "And let me tell you, not enough time to do a podcast, especially the best podcast in the world. He's gonna be busy focusing on football, getting in shape for this upcoming season. So we're gonna be off for about two months."

Travis suggested they will be back later in the summer.

He said: "I'm down to pick it up once we're done with training camp."

Jason said the end of August is likely.

Meanwhile, Travis just revealed he turned down a Netflix docuseries.

Despite previously starring in the reality TV dating show 'Catching Kelce', the tight end rejected an offer to appear in the streamer's follow-up to its successful series 'Quarterback'.

Speaking during an interview on 'Bussin' with the Boys', Travis, 34, explained: "After [Patrick Mahomes] did ['Quarterback'], I did get asked about it.

"I just — I don't know. I'd rather just play ball, man.

"I'm already doing enough with the podcast and everything. I'm way over the reality [stuff]."

After Travis turned down the series, it was announced that Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel will star.

