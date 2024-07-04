Ellen DeGeneres has cancelled four shows on her 'Ellen's Last Stand... Up Tour'.

The 66-year-old comedian has axed dates in Dallas on July 10th, San Francisco on July 21st, Seattle on July 23rd, and Chicago on August 11th, according to a note on the Ticketmaster website.

The company informed customers, saying: "Event Canceled.

Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.

"You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days.

"Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster. (sic)"

It comes as Ellen is due to perform at Denver's Paramount Theatre on Monday (08.07.24).

The star kicked off her tour earlier this year, in which she pokes fun at being "kicked out of show business".

In April, Ellen insisted she became the "most hated person in America" at one point.

The talk show host was hit with claims suggesting there was a "toxic" environment on the set of her long-running 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2020, which ultimately led to the series coming to an end in May 2022 after 19 seasons.

She stepped away from the spotlight after the final episode aired, but returned to the public eye in April with a stand-up show at the Largo in Los Angeles, California.

Ellen told the audience: "I got kicked out of show business. There’s no mean people in show business ... [I became the] most hated person in America... the hate went on for a long time and I would try to avoid looking at the news.

"The 'be kind' girl wasn't kind. That was the headline."