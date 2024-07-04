Christina Applegate falls over in the shower while struggling to groom herself amid her brutal multiple sclerosis battle.

The ‘Bad Moms’ actress, 52, announced in August 2021 she had been diagnosed with the chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system or brain and spinal cord and has now shared some of her frankest updates yet on the devastating and debilitating impact of the disease on every aspect of her life.

She said on the latest episode of her and actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s ‘Messy’ podcast: “(Shaving is difficult) when your stomach is as big as mine… because you have to lift it up and then get in … you know what I mean?

“You’re one-handing and you’re trying to stand and you’re falling over in the shower.

“I know people with MS can relate to this. You can’t get in there, get your leg up and then move your big belly up to see it.”

‘The Sopranos’ star Jamie, 43, who was diagnosed with MS when she was 20, added: “You have to sit on the floor. You gotta literally sit on the floor of your shower and contort yourself in strange ways.”

Christina recently told how she uses humour as a way of deflecting from the pain of her disease.

She said on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ in December: “My humour shield keeps me OK, but of course, down on the insides, you feel the things and I do it to kind of deflect and then also make people not be scared to be around me.

“You know, when people see me now as a disabled person, I want them to feel comfortable. That we can laugh about it.”

Christina’s podcast admissions come after she shared her bucket list on X.

She said: “There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life.

“I want to work with Shirley MacLaine. And do shots with Cher! And yes my days are so big. Just saying.”

The ‘Married… with Children’ actress told in November 2022 how she had put on 40lbs and could not walk without a cane due to the disease.

She added to the New York Times: “I’m never going to accept this. I’m p*****.”