Gwyneth Paltrow loves Paris as she saw the city for the first time with her late father.

The Goop founder, 51, was left devastated when her dad died in 2002 after a long battle with throat cancer, and has now recalled how he inspired her love of the French capital.

She said in a newsletter to fans on Thursday (04.07.24): “Paris, for me, is always a good idea – whether you’re going for a week of vacation or a brief layover in between destinations.

“I have such sweet memories of seeing Paris up close for the first time, at the age of 10, with my dad.”

The mother-of-two – who has daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18, with her 47-year-old Coldplay frontman ex-husband Chris Martin – added about how she revels in returning to Paris: “And still, with each visit, I find a little more magic in the city – be it landing upon a previously overlooked flea market stall, a knockout new exhibition at Fondation Louis Vuitton, or the perfect ramen in Little Tokyo.”

Gwyneth then directed her fans to her list of top recommendations for a trip to Paris, which included a litany of five-star hotels, pricey restaurants and a celebrity-loved beauty parlour.

Gwyneth, who married her TV producer husband Brad Falchuk, 53, in 2018, recently described how she became involved in the wellness industry after her late father was diagnosed with cancer.

The ‘Shakespeare in Love’ actress founded her lifestyle brand Goop in 2008, and said in an Instagram Story about the journey of the brand: “It was actually because my father was diagnosed with cancer when I was about 25 years old and that started to catalyse my foray into understanding food, environmental toxins, food as medicine, alternative stuff like acupuncture.

“So it started a long time ago, I don’t know, in the mid-’90s because of my dad.”