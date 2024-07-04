Kourtney Kardashian was stung by a scorpion that hid in her bikini bottoms.

The mother-of-four reality TV veteran, 45, said she had a potentially deadly encounter and “traumatising” encounter with the creature when she was in college.

She recalled the nasty incident on the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’ while talking with her best friend Simon Huck, who was seen interviewing her in Target as she promotes the in-store launch of Lemme, her line of all-natural supplements.

He asked her: “What’s a crazy fact about you that I don’t know?”

Kourtney replied: “I was stung by a scorpion. Did you know that?”

Simon replies: “No! When?”, with Kourtney adding: “In college – I was cleaning my bikini bottoms that were hanging in the shower and a scorpion was in there. And it stung my finger.

“It was traumatising.

“I had to go to the hospital. If you’re allergic to a scorpion, they inject you with goat’s blood.”

Kourtney started earning her bachelor’s degree in 1998 at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and later transferred to the University of Arizona, where she graduated in 2002 with a major in theatre arts and a minor in Spanish.

Scorpions are native to both Texas and Arizona, with the latter home to the bark scorpion – the only North American species of it that is dangerous to humans.

Poison Control Centres in Arizona receive around 20,000 calls a year concerning scorpion stings.

Kourtney’s reference to goat’s blood wasn’t quite accurate, but the blood of goats, and other animals such as horses and sheep, are often used to create anti-venom serums against scorpion bites.