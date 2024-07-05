Kourtney Kardashian has no idea how she “even got dressed” for the 2009 Emmy Awards.

The reality TV veteran, 45, opened up about hating her look at the event while she was seen on the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’ that showed her getting glammed up for this year’s Emmys, which took place in January.

She said: “I went to the Emmys 15 years ago, and the look was very different. I just wore this random grey – I don’t even know the designer, I don’t even know where I got it or how I even got dressed.”

Her look was a strapless dark grey flowing dress that she wore over her growing baby bump, as at the time she was pregnant with her son Mason.

When Kourtney asked her sister Kim, 43, if she remembered her 2009 Emmys outfit she was reminded she also sported an “ugly bangle”.

Kourtney’s son Mason – who she had with her 41-year-old ex Scott Disick is now 14.

She also has children Reign, nine, and 11-year-old Penelope with Scott, as well as son Rocky with her musician husband Travis Barker, 48.

Kourtney this week revealed she is proudly “co-sleeping” with her youngest boy, who was born in November – despite being trolled for doing the same with two of her other three children.

She shared a screenshot from an audiobook titled ‘Safe Infant Sleep: Expert Answers to Your Cosleeping Questions’ on her Instagram Story with the caption: “*been co-sleeping safely since 2009, I still love reading/listening to more safe co-sleeping tips and hearing about the benefits.”

In the sleeping book, the writer discusses why co-sleeping is often considered “unsafe” and delved into “common misconceptions” about the practice.

Co-sleeping has been a controversial topic for years, with experts warning it can increase the risk of suffocation, strangulation and sudden infant death syndrome.

Other supporters of the practice say it can strengthen bonds between parents and babies.