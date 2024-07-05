Vanessa Hudgens is "happy and healthy" following the birth of her first child.

The 35-year-old actress has confirmed she and husband Cole Tucker have welcomed their baby into the world, but admitted she was disappointed that she wasn't the first person to announce the happy news after photographs circulated online of her leaving hospital in Santa Monica on Wednesday (03.07.24) with her newborn.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media.

"Despite all of that, mom dad and baby are happy and healthy."

The child's exact birthdate, sex, and name are not yet known.

Cole turned 28 on Wednesday, and the 'High School Musical' actress also took the time on Thursday (04.07.24) to wish him a happy birthday.

She wrote alongside a carousel of photos of herself and the baseball player: "Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck. You make the world a brighter place just by being you."

The 'Bad Boys: Ride of Die' actress - who announced her pregnancy at the Oscars this year - recently explained she had always made her career choices with her future children in mind.

Speaking to E! News, Vanessa explained: "I'll show my kids all my work. That's why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age."

Vanessa also recently won 'The Masked Singer' and it was a meaningful victory for her.

She said: "Being a winner is always amazing. Especially when it had nothing to do with Vanessa Hudgens and had everything to do with what's inside and what I actually bring to the table.

"It was a really beautiful journey for me to be able to go on and it really caught me by surprise how emotional it made me."