Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have branded a stylist "evil" after she slammed Olivia's wedding look.

The 32-year-old model and her NFL star partner wed in her home state of Rhode Island over the weekend and Olivia chose a modest, long-sleeve crepe crew neck Dolce and Gabbana ballgown because she didn't want "to exude sex".

However, she and her husband were outraged when stylist Kennedy Bingham described the look as "nothing" and "the absence of personality" on social media.

Christian, 28, commented: "What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does."

And, Olivia wrote: "Wow what an absolutely evil person you are, I hope no one ever tears you apart in this way because it's extremely hurtful. I love this dress and it was everything I ever wanted and more."

Bingham admitted she was puzzled by Olivia's insistence on a conservative dress and added the "way that she was talking about this went beyond just wanting something modest for herself and pushing this idea of what she thinks all brides should look like".

She explained: "It has been documented that it does not matter what women wear; they will be sexualised if someone wants to sexualize them."

Bingham also hit out at Olivia for choosing controversial designers Dolce and Gabbana to make her dress.

Olivia previously revealed she chose the modest gown because she wanted it to highlight the seriousness of her commitment to Christian.

She explained: "I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form. I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity.

"It was exactly the same as the original sketch. This is the first, last, and only wedding dress I tried on.

"When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most beautiful, it’s absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered, and elegant."