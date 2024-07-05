'This sucks': Kevin Bacon felt invisible when he went out in disguise

Kevin Bacon realised life "sucks" without fame when he dressed up as a "regular person".

The 65-year-old actor used to dream about being able to live his life without being recognised so he called in prosthetics experts to help him construct a new identity for himself - but he wasn't particularly happy with what happened next.

In a Vanity Fair article titled 'Kevin Bacon Spent a Day as a Regular Person', he told the magazine: “I’m not complaining, but I have a face that’s pretty recognisable.

“Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent.

"I went to a special effects make-up artist, had consultations, and asked him to make me a prosthetic disguise."

After being fitted with fake teeth, a new nose and glasses, the 'MaXXXine' star - who has children Travis, 35, and Sosie, 32, with wife Kyra Sedgwick - headed to The Grove shopping mall in Los Angeles and he was initially thrilled.

He said: “Nobody recognised me."

But Kevin quickly regretted his decision.

He said: “People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice.

"Nobody said, ‘I love you.’ I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a f****** coffee or whatever. I was like, This sucks. I want to go back to being famous.”

The 'Footloose' actor admitted he always wanted to be fame after seeing his dad - an important urban planner in Philadelphia - regularly getting recognised out in public.

He said: "In terms of giving credit to my parents, and course I give all the credit to them, my mother was very much on the artistic side and really encouraged acting.

"My brother was a musician, but in general, amongst the six of us [children], they both encouraged as much creativity as possible in everything—dance, music, theatre, painting, sculpture, whatever.

"My father was famous in Philadelphia, which in some ways is a small pond, but for me it was a big pond.

"I saw him get recognised by people when he would walk down the street and seeing that was definitely a big driving force in my life.

"Frankly, I wanted to be more famous than him. And you can lay me down on the shrink’s couch. We could talk about that for a while. But it was definitely a motivator."

