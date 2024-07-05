Isabela Merced ends up “geeking out” every time she dons her Hawkgirl costume.

The ‘Transformers’ actress, 22, is playing the classic winged DC hero in the new ‘Superman’ movie, which involves her being hooked up to harnesses and practising hand-to-hand combat mid-air.

She told Empire: “Honestly, inside I’m just a nerdy guy. I feel like that’s who I actually am.

“I’m geeking out every time I try on the supersuit! It’s just the coolest thing in the world to me.”

Isabela added about being too scared to reveal plot details of the upcoming ‘Superman’ flick, due out in 2025: “I can feel (director) James Gunn’s eyes boring into the back of my head (when I’m asked about the story.)”

Along with Isabela, the new ‘Superman’ cast includes David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho) and Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific.)

Despite only being in her early-20s, Isabela is now a veteran of the superhero genre, after featuring in ‘Madame Web’ and ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ in 2017.

She added about her career so far: “‘Transformers’ was a smooth transition into an adulthood career.”

When asked why she’s drawn to huge-scale blockbusters, Isabela said: “I don’t know. But every time I do one, I get more comfortable with being myself in these intimidating spaces.

“It allows ne to see myself as somebody in the future at a higher position than just an actor.

“I really like control. It’s a gift and a curse!”