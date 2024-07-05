Emma Corrin was disappointed not to bulk up for 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

The 28-year-old star - who identifies as non-binary and uses gender-neutral pronouns - plays Cassandra Nova, the twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier in the upcoming blockbuster and they admitted they were disappointed not to have to hit the gym to undergo a "huge transformation" for the role.

Answering social media questions in a video feature for Britain's GQ magazine, Emma responded when asked if they had had physical training for the role: “This is funny because I did ask if I could have a personal trainer and they said no.

“They said I don’t have to undergo any physical training. I was so ready to undergo, like, a huge [physical] transformation but they were like, ‘That’s absolutely not required of you. Please stand down.’ I tried.”

The 'Crown' star got to bond with co-star Ryan Reynolds when the Wrexham AFC co-owner - who has James, nine, Ines, seven, Betty, four, and a 15-month-old baby whose name and sex haven't been disclosed with wife Blake Lively - invited them to watch his team in action, but Emma admitted they weren't particularly interested in the action on the pitch.

They recalled: “I think I ended up spending most of the time playing games with his kid more than watching the football.

“I remember they won and I attributed that to my being there. And I think Ryan agreed.”

Meanwhile, Emma admitted they are keen to work with 'The Crown' co-star Josh O'Connor - who played Prince Charles to their Princess Diana - again but any director who casts them both may have their work cut out because kissing scenes between the couple had to be cut from the regal drama as the pair kept laughing.

They said: "I love Josh and I would love to do something with him again.

“I think we had, like, one or two scenes during the series where Diana and Charles are meant to kiss and by that point Josh and I were such good friends it was so weird, and I think both of us just kept laughing, so it never made it into the series.”