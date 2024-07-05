The Kardashians believe in aliens.

Members of the famous family shared their thoughts on the matter during the latest episode of their reality TV show 'The Kardashians' with Kim and Khloe Kardashian and their half-sister Kendall Jenner insisting they "fully" believe conspiracies theories which suggest beings from other planets caused a commotion by visiting a shopping mall in Miami, Florida over New Year as revellers rang in 2024.

Kendall brought up the subject of "this alien situation at that Miami mall" during a family dinner in Aspen, Colorado with both Khloe and Kim agreeing they thought the incident - in which conspiracy theorists claimed to see alien shadows lurking in video footage of police breaking up a brawl - was "fully real".

Family matriarch Kris Jenner voiced her scepticism, asking why no one has video footage showing the alleged aliens, and Khloe hit back saying: "Mom! Are you kidding me? They have technology that wipes it all out".

Khloe then got her brother Rob on the phone to get him to back her up, with Kris telling her son: "Rob, for the record, I do believe in aliens."

Khloe added in a piece to camera: "I love conspiracy theories. I don’t have to believe them all but I f****** love them all, and my brother is right there with me."

Rob went on to share his belief that there are many different types of alien and they have been living on Earth for more than 80 years.

He explained: "There is literally seven species of aliens, and there’s good aliens and bad aliens ... They’ve literally been here since like the '40s."

Rob was backed up by Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble, who insisted there are more than seven species of alien and he's convinced they've actually been on Earth for "centuries".

The Miami incident took place in the early hours of New Years Day (01.01.24) with police responding to a fight involving a large group of youngsters armed with batons and fireworks.

The brawl was broken up by law enforcement officers and the Miami Police Department later released a statement quashing conspiracy theories about aliens. It clarified: "There were no aliens, UFOs or ETs. No airports were closed no power outages."