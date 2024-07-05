Justin Timberlake is to open a sports bar in Scotland.

The 43-year-old pop superstar - who was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in New York last month - is moving ahead with plans to launch a second branch of T-Squared Social with his business partner Tiger Woods after being granted planning permission to convert an old cinema in St Andrews into a new entertainment venue.

Fife Council gave the go-ahead to the project on the understanding it will "protect and enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area".

The New Picture House Cinema in St Andrews will be converted into a luxury bar with sports simulators, duckpin bowling and darts while it will also keep two cinema screens, according to the BBC.

The new bar is expected to create up to 45 new jobs and give the local economy a major boost.

Christopher Anand - CEO of property company Nexus Luxury Collection which has Timberlake and Woods as shareholders - said of the St Andrews project: "We are taking great care to preserve and celebrate the historic architecture and design of the theatre and continue its tradition of showcasing great films ... [The project will bring] new life and longevity [to the site]."

Timberlake previously teamed up with golf star Woods to launch their first T-Squared Social bar in New York City in 2023. It's believed to be the Big Apple's biggest sports bar boasting 22,000 square feet of space, a 32-foot marble bar, exclusive Box Seats for VIPs and a Vault room for private parties as well as Full Swing golf simulators, duckpin bowling and darts.

Work must start on the St Andrews project within the next three years to adhere to the conditions of the planning permission grated by the local council.