Kanye West is being accused by one of his attorneys of refusing to pay or speak to him.

The scandal-plagued rapper, 47, who was infamously dumped from a string of big-brand deals in the wake of his anti-Semitic outbursts and is being sued by a string of his former employees, is now facing another lawsuit, this time issued by lawyer Brian Brumfield.

According to a new report from ABC 7, Mr Brumfield has requested to be relieved from representing Kanye in his suit against an autograph dealer who accused the hitmaker of punching him.

The attorney’s legal filing alleges the rapper terminated their working relationship on 21 June, and states: “(The ) defendant also will not speak to counsel and defendant refuses to pay counsel as well.”

A hearing on Mr Brumfield’s motion is scheduled for 29 July.

He has been representing Kanye in a suit filed on 10 January by Justin Poplawski and his wife, Tiffany Marshall, which accuses Kanye of assault and battery, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence regarding an alleged clash with autograph collector Justin.

Justin, who claims he has previously gotten Kanye’s autograph without incident, allegedly stopped the rapper outside the Soho Warehouse club on South Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, in January 2022 before he was apparently struck by the performer.

When Justin allegedly asked for an apology, he claims Kanye said: “Apology for what?” and proceeded to hit the autograph collector several more times.

Justin alleges the rapper acted out of aggression as a result of his bitter divorce proceedings from his ex-wife and mother of his four children Kim Kardashian, 43, at the time.

The latest suit comes after Kanye was named in another one filed by a former worker at his Yeezy business earlier this month.

They allege the rapper’s new wife Bianca Censori, 29, sent adult materials to staff that were accessible to minors as they worked on the fashion designer’s latest endeavour ‘Yeezy Porn’.

Bianca denied the allegations via a statement from Kanye’s former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos, 39, that said: “I’ve been authorised by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any pornographic material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent and categorically and wholly false.”

Milo also branded the allegations “the most tragic and thirsty lie imaginable”.