Danny Trejo was involved in a bust-up with Fourth of July parade revellers.

The ‘Machete’ actor, 80, got into a fight during the event in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Sunland-Tujunga on Thursday, with videos published by TMZ and on social media showing him scrapping in apparent anger over a water balloon being chucked at his car.

Clips showed the Hollywood veteran getting out of his vehicle after it struck the car while he took part in the parade with a vintage convertible.

People standing near the actor’s vehicle can be heard in the footage shouting: “No water!” before Danny gets out to confront a group of people watching from the sidewalk.

The actor appeared to throw a punch in a fight with the crowd and was briefly knocked to the ground.

He could then be seen tossing a nearby lawn chair as people crowded around to try to break up the fight.

According to Los Angeles’ ABC7 Eyewitness News, the incident lasted roughly 10 minutes before police arrived and the situation was diffused.

Before the bust-up, Danny seemed to be stalled in his car and taking selfies with attendees along the parade route.

One witness told ABC 7 water balloons were common at the annual parade, but Danny seemed to get upset as “usually people don't throw water balloons at fancy cars when they come by”.

The actor wrote about the holiday on his Instagram: “Have fun tonight but make sure to take care of your dogs! Happy #4thOfJuly!”

Danny’s bust-up comes days after he revealed his chihuahua Dixie died on 1 July.

He has also been reflecting on his troubled upbringing, and told People ahead of his 80th birthday in May about he also had several stints in jail before his acting career took off: “Anytime somebody asks me did I ever imagine, I never imagined getting out of prison. “The last thing I heard the parole board say in 1969 was, ‘Bring us back a life sentence. We’re sick and tired of you’.

“I never went back. I mean, every day, every day for me is just a blessing.”