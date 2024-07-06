Kate Beckinsale lost her beloved Pomeranian Myf during Fourth of July celebrations.

The ‘Serendipity’ actress, 50, who is still mourning the 2023 death of her cat Clive, told fans on her Instagram she had spent a traumatising chunk of the holiday searching for her pet – who scarpered out of fear over fireworks being blasted outside Kate’s house.

She announced the pup had disappeared by posting a snap of the animal on social media with the caption: “Myf has gone missing if anyone finds her in the Beverly Hills area please can you DM me thank you so much.”

An hour later, she confirmed Myf had been found – but the ‘Underworld’ actress said he had been injured while lost.

She captioned a video on her Instagram that showed Myf wrapped in a pink blanket while her friend dabbed at Kate’s pet’s bloodied knee with a piece of kitchen towel: “Jesus effing jeffing Christ we found her. @joe_rome out here saving everybody.

“She’s back, ow, I really hurt my knee… Myf you f****** scared the s*** out of us. F****** July 4, Joe… Jesus Christ.”

Kate was then seen in the clip turning the camera on Myf and asking the dog: “What do you have to say for yourself?”

When one of the actress’ fans asked in the comments section of her post: “Where did she go?”, Kate replied: “Ran away scared of fireworks.”

She added about the dog’s fear of bangers in an Instagram Stories post: “Myf, you’re ok, oh Myf, you don’t love fireworks, it turns out!”

Referencing her late cat, Kate added: “I think when Clive was here Clive didn’t give a s*** about fireworks, so Myf also didn’t give a s***.”

Kate’s pup scare comes after she paid tribute to Clive on 12 June on her Instagram to mark one year since his death.

She shared a range of clips taken with her cat over the years, with the caption: “Fly high my best angel on your one year anniversary. Oh my heart Clive I miss you. Not a soul like you. Love of my life (white heart emoji.)”

Kate said on Instagram in 2023 she had been left “absolutely and totally broken” by Clive’s passing.

She said: “Clive has died. I don’t have it in me to make a montage or even look at pictures of him yet.

“Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it. If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I’m sorry.”