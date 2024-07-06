Sir Rod Stewart's son Sean is getting divorced, just a year after he secretly got married.

The 43-year-old musician - whose mother is the 'Maggie May' hitmaker's first wife Alana - eloped in Las Vegas in February 2023 hours after getting engaged to Jody Weintraub, but they are said to have quietly separated "several months" ago and Sean has already moved on.

A source told DailyMail.com: “They were doing so well for so long but then things went haywire earlier this year.

“They realised they were not a fit for each other after they started to fight a lot over everyday things.”

Sean is now dating Julia Stambler, who previously dated Charlie Sheen after they met when she was nanny for his twin sons Bob and Max.

The insider added: “They have really hit it off. She has her own business and is very independent.”

"They have been going on dates in Malibu.”

According to the New York Post newspaper's PageSix column, Sean has known Julia, 32, since she was a teenager and they recently "reconnected" and “started hanging out” together, “doing healthy things.”

The Dirty Weekend designer - who "wants kids" has made the Skinsane founder "feel alive again".

Sean shared a carousel of photos on Friday (05.07.24) which included a photo of Julia posing in a red dress on an oceanfront deck, as well as pictures of the beach, his dog carrying a stick on the sand, and two matching cocktails.

He captioned the Instagram post: “Very grown up 4th of July."

Julia also shared a similar post on her own account with a near-identical caption.