Melissa Etheridge has never had a beer.

The 63--year-old singer revealed she has not had a taste of the beverage in her life nor has she been sick as a result of drinking alcohol but she has "journeyed on ayahuasca" - a type of brew made from ingredients with hallucinogenic properties - a few times, although she always makes sure to drink at least two-and-a-half litres of water every day.

She told Us Weekly: ". I’ve never [had] a beer, and never have I ever thrown up because of alcohol. I’ve journeyed on ayahuasca more than once.

"I try to drink at least 90 ounces of water a day. I do not and have never drank soda, even as a child."

Meanwhile, the 'Bring Me Some Water' hitmaker also revealed that in terms of her overall diet and health, she has made the "same protein powder and paleo greens smoothie for breakfast" for more than a decade now and adds the supplement Quinton hypertonic to her water, which is said to combat stress.

The Grammy Award-winning star has enjoyed an illustrious career in music since she started releasing singles in the late 1980s and claimed to have such a knowledge of her genre that she could take anyone on in a quiz as she noted that she is also able to play a host of different instruments.

She added: " I have over 100 guitars! I have an encyclopedic knowledge of ’60s, ’70s and ’80s pop and rock records. I’ll take anyone on in a trivia contest!

"I can play at various levels of mastery guitar, piano, drums, harmonica, clarinet, saxophone, banjo, mandolin and mouth organ. Yes, there is such a thing."