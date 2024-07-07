John Cena will retire from the WWE in 2025.

The wrestler-turned-actor announced at the Money in the Bank event in Toronto, Canada, over the weekend, that he will step down from the World Wrestling Entertainment company next year.

John, 47, told the crowd: "Tonight, I announce my retirement from the WWE.

"I hear a mixed opinion out there. A lot of questions maybe, right? Like, why here? I want to talk about that for a second. I want to talk about Toronto. Matter of fact, I want to talk about Canada. Matter of fact, I want to talk about Canadians.

"I’ve been doing this a while. I’ve been in WWE for over two decades and in that time I’ve seen incredible waves of prosperity like we got right now. WWE is the hottest ticket in town, no doubt.

"And I’ve also seen tremendous hardship and that’s when nobody knows your name, nobody wants to be your friend and only the most dedicated, hardcore fans stand by your side.

"So in all those years one of the most important, one of the most impressive things that I learned was whether the WWE was hot or cold, Canadians always show up.

"All of you built this to what it is today which makes this, in my mind, the perfect place to say what I’ve got to say.

"This farewell does not end tonight. It is filled with opportunity. I want to say thank you. Thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years. Thank you so much always for your voice, because it’s really loud and your honesty because it’s beautifully brutal. and most of all thank you so much for allowing me to be here with you tonight."

John added that he will undertake a final tour with the WWE in 2025, taking in Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania.

The star signed with WWE in 2001 and is a 16-time world champion.

Since 2018, he has performed part-time.