Lupita Nyong'o used to have a fear of cats.

The 41-year-old actress admitted things were so bad at one stage that she couldn't even be in the same room as a feline but she had to overcome her fear to convincingly play cat owner Sam in new movie 'A Quiet Place: Day One'.

She told HELLO! magazine: "I had a real fear of them before this movie. I couldn't even ben in the same room as a cat, so that wasn't going to work.

"But I got some therapy and very slowly got over my fear, to the point that I was able to look convincing as the devoted cat owner that Sam is - hopefully."

Lupita also revealed she recently moved from New York to Los Angeles and is enjoying reconnecting with nature in her new surroundings.

She said: "I recently moved to Los Angeles from New York, so I get a lot more silence now that I used to. My quiet place is any time I force myself to take a digital break and reconnect with myself, away from my phone or social media.

"I really find that taking time out, going for a hike and seeing out nature cuts out a lot of mental noise."

And, Lupita also shared that 10 years on from her Oscars win, she is still excited about her work.

She said: "I'm glad to still to be working and that I still love what I do.

"Every opportunity is exciting for me and hopefully for audiences too."