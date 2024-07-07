Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has shared an update on the "exciting and inspiring" live-action 'Moana' movie.

The 52-year-old actor previously voiced demigod Maui in the 2016 Disney animated film 'Moana' and he will reprise his role in the upcoming live-action film, alongside Catherine Laga‘aia as the titular character.

He wrote on Instagram: "Exciting and inspiring casting news as we begin to bring together our Live Action MOANA Family.

"CATHERINE LAGA’AIA AS MOANA, @JohnTui1 AS CHEIF TUI, @FrankieAdams AS SINA, @RenaOwen AS GRAMMA TALA. And yours truly, as the demigod MAUI

"It’s our deepest honor to share the legends, songs, dances and traditions of our Polynesian culture with all of you and your families around the world. Production begins this August.

"#MOANALiveAction In theaters JULY 10, 2026! Directed by Thomas Kail. Music by Lin Manuel Miranda."

Disney recently announced that 17-year-old actress Laga‘aia - who has Samoan roots - "will be voyaging to Motunui and beyond as the adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people."

She said: “I’m really excited to embrace this character.

“My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa.”

New Zealander John Tui will play Moana’s "no-nonsense" father, Chief Tui, Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams portrays Moana’s "playful and strong-willed" mother, Sina, and Rena Owen, who hails from Bay of Islands, NZ, was cast as the "revered" Gramma Tala.

A press release continued: "Moana will bring to life in a whole new way the story of a young woman eager to pave her own path. Celebrating the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders in a spectacular adventure, the production begins filming this summer. "

Director Thomas Kail said: "I am thrilled to have met Catherine, Rena, Frankie and John through this casting process.

"I am humbled by this opportunity, and I cannot wait to all be on set together.

'And there's no better pair to be in a canoe with than Catherine and Dwayne - actually, trio: Heihei is ready, too."