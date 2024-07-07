Eminem is the first choice to headline Glastonbury next year.

Festival bosses are already in talks with the 51-year-old rapper about taking to the Pyramid stage next summer, after SZA's headlining set failed to attract a large crowd this year.

A source told The Mail On Sunday newspaper: "While many are putting a brave face on the fact that the festival wasn't exactly a success this year, they are already preparing for a bigger and better line-up next year.

"Glastonbury is barely over but the bosses want Eminem – they hope he will be their saviour after so few people went to watch SZA. They have everything crossed that he will say yes."

Eminem has previously headlined UK festivals including Reading and Leeds in 2017 but has never performed on Glastonbury's main Pyramid stage.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury's Emily Eavis, daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis, recently defended this year's line-up of Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA.

She said: "I think it reflects what's happening in the music world at the moment. There aren't a lot of new rock acts to choose from if I'm honest.

"Hopefully that will emerge again, my heyday was 1995 with Pulp and Oasis and Radiohead… and that was great, but music changes all the time and right now this is where we’re at.

“Every year, we’ve been criticised for being too rock, too grime, too hip hop, too pop… it’s just part of our year.

"Generally it’s not from the public… everybody’s really happy and excited to be here.”