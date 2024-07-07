Cara Delevingne feels as if she has got her “power back” by getting sober.

The supermodel, 31, has struggled for years with addiction issues, but has now launched a range of alcohol-free wine after ditching drink almost two years ago to keep herself and others off booze.

She told The Times about how she changed her lifestyle after her substance abuse left her feeling at rock bottom: “I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope… but they didn’t – they kept me sad and super depressed.

“I feel like I’ve got my power back and I’m not being controlled by other things.”

Cara also admitted the first time she got drunk was at her aunt’s wedding in 2001 when she was eight, adding: “I got drunk that day. I was eight, what a crazy age to get drunk!”

The model notoriously sparked worries for her physical and mental state when pictures emerged of her in 2022 looking worse for wear outside Van Nuys airport in LA after attending a festival.

She said about the snaps, which showed her shoeless: “It was a stupid decision to go straight from a festival to work. I should have waited a day.

“But it was going to happen to me anyway, there were plenty of photos out there of me looking wasted.”

Cara recently admitted she was struck with surprise “pain” from going sober.

The model said when she ditched drink she thought she would end up feeling better on mornings after she went out and dodged booze – but instead experienced “terrible” headaches the following day as she was ending up drinking sugar-packed soft drinks.

She told The Sun in a chat to promote her new wine: “Nearly two years ago when I got sober, I thought, ‘I probably won’t go out as much, my life’s probably going to change’.

“And to be honest I went out way more than before – which is great, apart from when you go out, you drink a hell of a lot of sugar.

“I’d wake up in the morning with a terrible headache, and I was like, ‘What?’

“I’m sober to be healthy and to be happy. Instead, I feel left with pain.”