Matthew Perry’s drugs death is reportedly set to be addressed in a police press conference where charges including involuntary manslaughter may be announced.

The ‘Friends’ star was found dead aged 54 in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home in October 2023, with an autopsy revealing he had been killed by “acute effects of ketamine” – and in June cop sources said several people should be charged in connection with the actor’s passing.

Page Six is reporting the actor’s death is now “poised to expose a seedy underbelly of Hollywood drug dealing”.

The outlet added the Los Angeles Police Department, which is overseeing the criminal investigation into Matthew’s death alongside the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Postal Inspection Service, is “preparing for a press conference to announce possible charges, which could even include involuntary manslaughter”.

Page Six said it has “learned the identity of an actress who has become embroiled in the investigation”.

They said the as yet unnamed woman is a “B-list star” who was “very close to Perry for many years”.

Page Six added cops may target the actress’s cell phone, with a source also telling InTouch magazine: “I am 100% sure the feds will find the text messages between the two that will expose a lot of information that could help their investigation.”

Former CIA and FBI special agent Tracy Walder told Page Six multiple people could be charged, saying there has been a huge explosion in drug rings using mail fraud, sending prescription medication by post – a federal offence.

She said: “Intent is going to be the question. They obviously knew what they were doing was wrong (by drug dealing.)

“However, did they actively know that by procuring this it would kill him?”

Tracey added there could be involuntary manslaughter charges, which can lead to a sentence of up to five years behind bars, but no murder charges as Matthew decided to take the ketamine that killed him.