Serena Williams tried to deposit her first $1 million in career earnings at a drive-thru ATM.

The 42-year-old tennis icon – said to have a net worth of $300 million – is now retired from the game and is busy raising her daughters Olympia, six, and 11-month-old Adira, who she has with her 41-year-old husband Alexis Ohanian.

She said she was never used to having huge amounts of cash in her account at the start of her career as she was simply playing “to win” and didn’t care about racking up earnings or properly handling her money.

She said during an appearance on the latest episode of ‘Hot Ones’ about getting her first $1 million pay cheque: “I never really spent a lot of money. I went through the drive-thru... and the guy was like, ‘Uh, I think you need to come inside for this’, and I was like, ‘Oh, OK’.”

Serena added about her philosophy when it came to money: “I never played for money.

“I played ’cause I loved the sport... I don’t even know if I wanted to play to be the best, I wanted to win.

“So my tax guy, he would be like, ‘You didn’t get your money?’ and I’d be like, ‘Oh, I didn’t get that one in Zurich’, ‘Oh, I forget that one in Moscow’… I was just playing to win, and if I didn’t win, I wasn’t thinking – I was just so angry that I wanted to find a way to get better and win the next time.”

Serena recently told People at the Tribeca Film Festival at the premiere of her new docuseries ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ she is able to satisfy her competitive craving away from tennis by challenging herself to be the “best” mother she can to her two children.

She added: “You don’t and I can’t. I have to be the best mom. I have to go to all of Olympia’s things at her school. I literally show up.”

Serena also said she uses running her beauty brand Wyn to stay motivated, declaring: “I invest in women. I invest in people of colour and that is very competitive.”