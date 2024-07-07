Travis Kelce cried as his girlfriend Taylor Swift performed a special medley during her ‘Eras Tour’ show in Amsterdam.

The NFL star, 34, was seen on a fan’s video tearing up as his 34-year-old singer partner performed an acoustic mash-up at the show on Saturday (06.07.24) night.

She started by surprising fans by playing ‘Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)’ from her self-titled 2006 album for the first time in nearly 16 years – before launching into ‘So High School’ from her newest record ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, as well as ‘Everything Has Changed’ from her 2012 record ‘Red’.

Travis was also seen wiping tears from his eyes as Taylor sang the lines: “’Cause all I know is we said hello, And your eyes look like coming home, All I know is a simple name, And everything has changed.”

Seconds later, 28-year-old Brittany Mahomes – wife of Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, also 28 – walked over to Travis to check he was alright.

But by the end of Taylor’s mash-ups Travis was smiling.

He was also seen cheering when his girlfriend sang: “I’ll by 87, you’ll be 89” – a lyric of hers from 18 years ago that has now taken on new meaning for her, Travis and her fans as his Chiefs shirt number is 87, and Taylor born in 1989.

Travis has been travelling the world to support Taylor on her world tour, and fans were convinced he popped up without telling her at one of her Dublin gigs as she looked so happy and shocked when she spotted him in the crowd.

After the show in Amsterdam, the couple was seen leaving the Johan Cruyff Arena together.

The pair are celebrating the first anniversary of their relationship this month.

They famously met after Travis tried but failed to give the Grammy winner a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it while at her concert in Kansas City in July 2023.

But they started dating last summer, though only took their relationship public when Taylor turned up to support Travis at one of his Chiefs games in September.