Matthew Perry is feared to have been swapping drugs prescriptions with fellow addict friends.

The ‘Friends’ star was found dead aged 54 in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home in October 2023, with an autopsy revealing he had been killed by “acute effects of ketamine” – and police sources have now said a press conference may be imminent where charges including involuntary manslaughter could be announced in connection with his shock passing.

Page Six added former CIA and FBI special agent Tracy Walder believes he was sharing prescriptions.

She told the outlet: “He could easily have been procuring drugs through friends: ‘If you give me money, I will give you my prescription’… there is a whole market that way.”

The ex-investigator added amid the apparent ongoing police investigation into Matthew’s death: “It’s incredibly sad, I feel sad for Matthew Perry… (but) the people that fed off (his) weakness are problematic – I would love to see some kind of felony conviction for the people that were procuring the drugs for him, something that is going to stick with them for the rest of their lives.”

Marty Singer, the veteran Hollywood attorney who worked with Perry for decades and still works alongside his estate, added to Page Six: “I dealt with Matthew shortly before he died, he seemed completely clean, but I did have a concern when I heard about his use of ketamine.

“Anyone who was involved in the inappropriate utilization of ketamine for Matthew should be prosecuted.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed in December Matthew’s death was drug related.

Drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects were listed as other contributing factors in his passing.

At the time, a medical expert speculated to Page Six the actor had “likely” obtained ketamine illegally for “recreational use”.

Even though Matthew was undergoing ketamine treatment for anxiety and depression at the time of his passing, his autopsy report noted “the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy”.