Cara Delevingne sees more similarities between herself and her now-sober mother Pandora as she gets older.

The 31-year-old supermodel is two years clean after ditching drink and drugs, while her mother, 65, also suffered her addiction issues over the years.

Cara told The Sunday Times about how she’s changed her view of their bond: “I do think the older I get, the more I see how similar me and my mother are. “She has managed to survive through so much. She’s whip smart.

“I think there are really beautiful things about my mother and really sad things too. It makes the whole situation complex.

“When I was younger I talked about it freely because I didn’t really understand it. But it affected me, so I felt like it was my right to talk about it. I feel bad about that.”

Cara added when asked if she follows the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous: “I like meetings, I go to them when I can. Some people would say I don’t go to them enough.

“But I’m doing it my way and it’s working for me. Everyone’s different. You can go in a million times and it doesn’t work, some people go in once and walk out. Some do it who don’t need it.”

In 2023, Cara told Vogue how she had checked herself into rehab after “heartbreaking” images published by DailyMail.com in 2022 gave her a wakeup call showing her looking dishevelled and shoeless.

The model said she ended up reflecting on her mental health and after sparking concern with it and a series of other troubling public appearances.

She told Vogue about how she previously had not been ready to address her demons until she fell into a “bad place”: “I’ve had interventions of a sort, but I wasn’t ready. That’s the problem.

“I hadn’t seen a therapist in three years. I just kind of pushed everyone away, which made me realise how much I was in a bad place.

“I always thought that the work needs to be done when the times are bad, but actually the work needs to be done when they’re good.

“The work needs to be done consistently. It’s never going to be fixed or fully healed but I’m okay with that, and that’s the difference… before I was always into the quick fix of healing, going to a weeklong retreat or to a course for trauma, say, and that helped for a minute, but it didn’t ever really get to the nitty-gritty, the deeper stuff.”