Anne-Marie "learnt something every day" on tour with Ed Sheeran.

The 33-year-old pop star - who has a newborn daughter called Seven with rapper Slowthai - has revealed the one piece of advice she will always remember from her Grammy-winning '2002' collaborator and former tour buddy about ensuring she never loses contact with family amid the crazy touring cycle.

She was quoted by the Metro as saying: "Ed really championed me so I was really lucky with that friendship. I learnt something from Ed every day that we were together.

I remember that he said to keep in contact with your parents because when you’re on the road, you can get lost in it.

"I always keep that in my mind."

Ed has two young daughters, Lyra and Jupiter, with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

The former 'Voice UK' coach recently opened up about life as a mother and confessed she "weed herself on stage" during her pregnancy.

The 'Rockabye' singer spent eight months still touring while she was pregnant, and she admitted there were times it became a struggle.

She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "It was the most beautiful thing, but it was definitely hard.

"I think I weed myself on stage a couple of times."

Despite the challenges, she was determined to stay on the road and keep performing as close as possible to her birth.

Anne-Marie - who married rapper Slowthai in July 2022 - was touring just two weeks before Seven was born - and even performed live days before the big day.

She said: "Yeah, I don't know how I did it. I weirdly had it in my head that I wanted to go against everything that everyone says about pregnant women.

"Most people stay at home because their ankles and back hurt and I just went, 'F*** that - I am not doing that.'

"I made it my mission to be able to do everything I normally do while pregnant and I managed to do that up until two weeks before when I was like, 'Get the f****** thing out of me.' "

The 'Don't Play' hitmaker has found motherhood to be a "roller-coaster of emotions".

She added: "It is definitely a roller-coaster of emotions. I am quite emotional anyway as a person, but this has made me extra, extra emotional."

And while she confessed one key aspect of her new role is the "hardest thing" she's ever had to do, it's all worth it for her daughter.

She said: "It is hard. I am breastfeeding and it's the hardest thing I have ever done. But she is the most beautiful little thing. I never thought I would be a mum."