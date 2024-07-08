Wells Adams has quipped that it's been "five years" since he "conned" Sarah Hyland into being his wife.

The loved-up duo got married in 2022 and marked the fifth anniversary of their engagement over the weekend.

He gushed on Instagram alongside a professional snap of the couple from Honeymoon Island in Fiji: "It’s been 5 years since I conned this woman to spend the rest of her life with me.

Best decision I’ve ever made. I love you so much @sarahhyland. Happy engagement anniversary, darlin."

'Modern Family' star Sarah, 33, previously joked about being a "golf wife" to the 40-year-old TV star.

She told E! News: "I've become a golf wife.

"I actually know who the golfers are now. I know the terminology now. We went to the Masters - that was his Christmas present, it wasn't a compromise. I had so much fun."

Sarah - who started dating the former 'Bachelorette' star in 2017 and became engaged two years later - loves married life .

She shared: "He's a wonderful, wonderful husband.

"I think he has to compromise - and it has been our entire relationship - of my multiple alarms in the morning."

And their relationship has been unchanged since they got hitched.

She said: "We were together for so long and went through a pandemic.

"We were engaged for a really long time before we were able to get married, so I think the greatest thing about our marriage is that nothing has changed - other than a woman at a bar seeing his ring."