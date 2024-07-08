Paris Hilton has fulfilled a "dream" by bringing her daughter London to her namesake city in the UK .

The 43-year-old socialite jetted to Britain over the weekend (06-07.07.24) and revealed she was thrilled to have been able to take her eight-month-old little girl on a trip to the city which she is named after.

In a video posted on Instagram, Paris declared: "London is in London!"

Paris added in the caption the family is staying at the same hotel where she spent every summer as a child, writing: "So in love with my little Princess!

"Bringing her to the city she’s named after for the first time is a dream come true!

"I’ve spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London.

"Named after my favourite city in the world! Can’t wait to make new memories together at my favourite @Hilton in #London."

Paris - who is also mum to 17-month-old son Phoenix with her husband Carter Reum - recently admitted she had waited her “whole life” for daughter London.

She posted a video that showed her leaning over the little girl as she sat in a car seat while the two are wearing matching Care Bears pyjamas, telling her daughter: “I love you.”

Paris captioned the clip: “London, I’ve waited my whole life for you my beautiful baby girl.

“My life now feels like every dream and 11:11 wish came true. You are my world, I love you endlessly my lil angel."

Paris and Carter married in November 2021 at a private estate in Los Angeles with guests including Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards and Paula Abdul.

They went on to welcomed their son via surrogate in January 2023 and their daughter followed in November of that year.