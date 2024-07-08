Kerry Katona has scrapped plans to marry her fiance Ryan Mahoney in Las Vegas.

The former Atomic Kitten star, 43, has been engaged to fitness trainer Ryan since he popped the question back in 2022 and they had been planning to jet off to Sin City to tie the knot in a low-ket ceremony, but Kerry has now revealed the couple have shelved the idea because her two eldest daughters - Molly, 22, and Lilly-Sue, 21 - want to attend the wedding.

In her column for OK! magazine, she wrote: "Ryan and I were looking to go to Vegas to finally get married but Molly and Lilly said, 'Don’t you dare do that without us'.

"I told them they’d already been at too many of my weddings!"

However, Kerry decided to take her daughters' wishes into consideration and she's now thinking about planning a ceremony in Mexico instead so her kids can be there.

She added: "That [admission from the girls] put those plans [for Las Vegas] on the back-burner, so I think we’re going to Mexico now. I just want somewhere really relaxing, especially after our stressful house move."

Kerry recently moved into a new house after deciding to "downsize" as her kids are growing up and moving out.

Her eldest daughter Molly, 22, is now living in Dublin where she's studying drama and Lilly, 21, recently moved in with her grandparents in Ireland leaving just Heidi, 17, Max, 16, and DJ, 10, living at home so Kerry and Ryan decided to move into a smaller house.

In a previous column for OK!, Kerry explained: "I’m really sad to be leaving this house and downsizing but I know it’s for the best – especially for the future and buying my forever home ...

"Now that Lilly has gone to Ireland it’s just DJ, Max and Heidi in the house so we don’t need much room any more, especially as Heidi will be leaving once she finishes school."