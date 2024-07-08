Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke has teased the studio’s next move after ‘Baldur’s Gate III’.

The company enjoyed plenty of success with the 2023 ‘Game of the Year’, though confirmed it would be moving away from the franchise for their next title.

Now, Larian’s boss has revealed the team has come together to discuss plans for their upcoming game.

Taking to X, Vincke posted a picture of the conference room where the developers met to discuss finishing ‘Baldur’s Gate III’, and added the caption: “Larian lead summit about to start - 2 years ago we came to this exact place to discuss how to finish BG3. This time around it’s to discuss lift off.

“Spirits are high, morale is good, expecting a flooding any minute now.”

In March, the studio’s head confirmed Larian would not be working on a Baldur’s Gate IV because the developer was determined to turn their hand to “big, new things”.

When GameSpot asked about a potential sequel to their award-winning title, Vincke said: “That's not what we were made for.

”That's literally the opposite of what Larian is about. We want to do big, new things. We don't want to rehash the thing that we've done already.”

Larian’s senior product manager Tom Butler previously confirmed Larian would continue to work on bug fixes for the role-playing-game, though emphasised the team was having “discussions” as to what their next move should be.

He told IGN: “We'll carry on patching for a while and then we're all going to take a holiday and then we'll figure out what we do next.

“But at the moment, we genuinely have discussions. We want to do more. We don't know what yet.”