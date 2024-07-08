Kylie Jenner is reportedly "fighting" to keep her actor boyfriend Timothee Chalamet out of her family's reality show.

The 26-year-old TV star has been in front of the camera since she was a child appearing on E! series 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' and she remains part of the cast of their new Hulu version 'The Kardashians' but she's said to be determined not to give in to her mum Kris Jenner's desire to involve Timothee.

An insider told DailyMail.com: "Kylie and Timothee are going so well because Kylie is not putting ultimatums on him to be a part of the Kardashians TV show ...

"Kris would love for Timothee to flaunt Kylie everywhere - but Kylie is making sure to fight this because she actually doesn't want to make it more of a spectacle than it already is.

"She wants to nurture the relationship and have it last ..."

The source also revealed the relationship is serious and an engagement is "on the table" but won't happen any time soon.

They added: "He wants to be with Kylie for a long time. 'When are the babies coming? When is the engagement? When is the future wedding?' Though those things are definitely on the table, it is not something for the immediate future."

The couple has been dating since last year but they have been kept apart by work commitments recently as Timothee has decamped to New York to film his Bob Dylan biopic ' A Complete Unknown' while Kylie remains in California with her two young children from a previous relationship.

However, they are believed to be working hard to keep the romance going by flying back and forth to see each other regularly.

An insider recently told PEOPLE: "Things are great with Timothee. Kylie is happy.

"They are both busy, but making time to see each other, especially on the weekends. He's been working in N.Y.C. She's visited him and he's also been back to L.A. some weekends. They’re making it work."