Marisa Abela has got engaged.

The 'Back to Black' actress was left a "weeping mess" over the weekend after her boyfriend Jamie Bogyo popped the question after four years of dating.

The West End star shared pictures and video footage from his proposal on Instagram and wrote: "She said she’ll think about it!"

Marisa commented: "A weeping mess."

Jamie popped the question outdoors on London's Primrose Hill and his post also showed Marisa being surprised by friends and family, who had gathered at a house to congratulate the couple afterwards.

One of his photos featured the 27-year-old actress clutching a rose, showing off her new diamond engagement ring.

Marisa became a household name playing amy Winehouse in 'Back to Black' but she previously admitted she initially rejected the role because of the "huge" responsibility that the part would entail but soon forged a connection with the tragic star because of their shared Jewish upbringing.

She told Harper's Bazaar UK: "My first instinct was to say, 'No, that's too much, too huge.'

"The more I got to know her, the more I felt a major connection to this spiky Jewish girl from London who had a lot to say and was really quite unafraid.

"I remembered how I felt when I was young, seeing that woman who was proud and cool, wearing a big Star of David in between a cleavage and a nice bra. I understood what a Friday night dinner would look like in her home, the humour in her family.

"I loved how effervescent she was, how huge a soul, how she just permeated any room she was in. But also, her relationship to her art form, and wanting to be good. That was the most important thing."

"Once I framed her in that way, I felt I was in a position to take on this role. I never wanted to trick anyone. Sometimes you audition and you say you can ride a horse, speak Spanish or sword fight, when you can't.

"I was never, ever going to do that here. I was not going to put myself on the chopping block unless I knew I could do this."