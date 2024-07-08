Lily Allen was once accused of trying to seduce the boyfriend of a "successful and incredibly beautiful A-lister".

The 39-year-old star has revealed how she was left shaken and determined to get revenge on the mystery celebrity after the incident, which occurred when she was alone at Sir Elton John's house in France with the couple after being sent there in an attempt to combat her excessive drinking.

Speaking on her Miss Me? podcast with Miquita Oliver, Lily said: "This was when I was managed by Elton John's company and I'd been sent to his house in the south of France to like dry out for a couple of weeks.

"And while I was there I got a phone call from somebody very famous at the time asking me if I could perform at a charity event that they were involved in – she was asking me to sing a song with her boyfriend, who was a musician.

"I said, 'I'd love to but it's next week and I haven't got any time to rehearse because I'm in the south of France.' She was like, 'Don't worry, we'll come out there and we'll rehearse with you.'"

However, the rehearsal took a turn for the worse when the 'Not Fair' singer was accused of plotting to seduce the unnamed star's partner – who she did not find "remotely attractive" - when she proposed the idea of rehearsing alone with him.

Lily recalled: "They come to the south of France, they arrive, and it's like late afternoon and she's like, 'I think you guys should sing 'The Sound of Silence'.'

"And I was like, 'Ooh, I don't know about that, I really don't want to – that's out of my comfort zone.' And she got the right hump.

"I was like, 'I think maybe we would be better suited to doing something like 'Something Stupid'.'

"I said, 'Look, I'll go downstairs with your boyfriend and we'll practice the song and then we'll come up and then we'll sing it for you and see how you feel about it.'

"And she grabbed my arm and she said, 'If you think I'm leaving you alone with my f****** boyfriend you've got another thing coming.'"

Lily described how she took her revenge after by making the famous face present her with an award at a prestigious ceremony.

She explained: "And then they said, 'Is there anybody that you would like to present you with the said award?' I was like, 'At what point in the proceedings does this award get awarded?' And they were like it's the penultimate award.

"I was like, 'There is no way this person will be able to hold themselves together for that long and if I can stay sober then she'll have to present me with the award when I'm looking pristine and brilliant and she looks completely f*****.

"And it f****** worked. Front cover of the papers the next day were like, 'So and so was a complete mess', and then pictures of me with my award."