Sir Elton John peed in an empty bottle while at a shoe shop in France.

The 77-year-old pop legend - who has sons Zachary, 13, and 11-year-old Elijah with husband David Furnish - was at Sugarkikz in Nice with his sons and a bodyguard when he felt nature call, but with no public bathroom available he is said to have took to urinating into the plastic container instead.

Sugarkikz owner Ryan Sukkar explained to TMZ that the 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' hitmaker "turned to his security and asked for a bottle" after learning there was no toilet and "took a few steps away from other shoppers and began taking a leak in the receptacle".

According to the outlet, Elton "got some pee on the floor and asked his security for a towel to clean up the mess" but the store owner was left "shocked and frustrated" by his behaviour.

Sukkar told the outlet that he had "no idea" who the 'Candle in the Wind' singer was when he arrived at his footwear store - which has been open for three years - and had to do a quick Google search on the spot to find out.

When the businessman asked Elton what he did for a living, the 'Rocketman' legend - whose real name is Reg Dwight - simply replied "I'm Elton John".

In the end, Elton bought two pairs of shoes for his sons and posed for photos in the store, one of which was obtained by TMZ.

In 2023, Elton wrapped up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with a performance of Glastonbury and retreated to his home in France but despite declaring he will never tour again, he has insisted it doesn't mean the end of live performances altogether.

The singer's husband recently clarified that fans will get to see their hero on stage again in the future.

He told Billboard: "It’s really important to make a distinction between Elton retiring from touring but Elton not playing his very last public performance for the very last time. I know for a fact he will not be touring in any capacity. What you’re going to see is the possibility of a special one-off or a small residency in one venue for a limited period of time."