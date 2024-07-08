Bebe Rexha had an audience member escorted out of her concert after they threw an object at her.

The 34-year-old pop singer was performing on one of her many festival performances recently and now in footage that has surfaced online, she can be seen demanding that the person who launched something at her be removed from the show alotgether.

In a video posted to social media, she said: "If you hit me with something on the stage, I will take you for everything you've f****** got. Do notf****** play with me right now. Which one? Point me to the person. I want to see them. Out. Get the f*** out. That's it. It's done for you!"

In June 2023, the 'Heart Wants What It Wants' singer received stitches in hospital after a phone was thrown off stage, splitting her eyebrow and causing a black eye.

Nicolas Malvagna was later arrested and charged with two counts of third degree assault as well as second degree aggravated harassment, third degree attempted assault and second degree harassment.

He reportedly told police at the time: "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

During a court hearing in February, the man took an offer for the charges to be dismissed after completing 40 days of community service, but he must adhere to a six-month order of protection.

A number of artists have spoken out about fans throwing things to the stage after Harry Styles, Drake, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini were all struck by flying objects during their gigs.

Adele previously blasted at her 'Weekends with Adele' Las Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace Hotel and Casino in Sin City, the 'I Drink Wine' singer said: "Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing (things) onstage? Have you seen it?

"I dare you, dare you to throw something at me.

"Stop throwing things at the artist!"