Jimmy Kimmel's son is "doing great" after his open-heart surgery.

The 56-year-old TV host - who has Katie, 32, and Kevin, 30, with his ex-wife Gina Maddy as well as Jane, nine, and Billy, seven, with his wife Molly McNearney - joked that he "ignores" his family when he is away shooting but his youngest suffers from Tetralogy of Fallot, a congenital heart condition where four different heart defects affect normal blood flow through the heart and recently underwent his third operation.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Yeah you know what I do, I just cut out all the family time, I ignore my children. I'll see you at your high school graduation. Yeah, no, the truth of the matter is even though it's a whole season of shows, we shoot it in a weekend so it's not that big of a deal, I miss the weekend."

"Billy's doing great. He had open-heart surgery; you know he's got the scars and everything, but he's just mentally right back where he was which is crazy. Physically, you know, we're gonna have to be careful with him for a couple of months but he's doing really well."

The 'Tonight Show' star praised the resilience of all of his children and noted that even medics have described how tough his brood can, even though he had never even considered that could be possible because of how much they are all growing.

He said: "They're made of rubber, you know, everybody says that kids are so resilient and the doctors actually explained it to me which I don't know why it never occurred to me before because they're still growing."

In May, Jimmy took to social media to tell his fans and followers about his son's operation, which he hoped at the time would be the last.

He wrote on Instagram: "This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery. We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid."