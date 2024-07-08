Nicolas Cage never "originally thought" he would have three children with three different women.

The 60-year-old actor has Weston, 33, with former partner Christina Fulton, Kal-El, 18, with ex-wife Alice Kim as well as 22-month-old August with Riko Shibata and noted that all three experiences have different.

Asked what he is currently reading, he told The New Yorker: "Well, the reading is not where it should be. I’ve been very immersed in raising my daughter. She’s going to be two in September. But the books that I gravitate toward are more books that I feel I know what I’m getting in terms of the translation, or there is no translation. It’s usually in English, so I’m not worried about them corrupting the words of choice of the author.

"I have two older boys. They’re all different experiences. Each one has a different mother. It’s not what I had originally thought would happen when I fell in love or got married—that I would have three different children with three different moms—but nonetheless that’s what’s happened. So every child is different. There’s a different kind of level of attention."

Meanwhile, the Academy Award-winning star is currently filming a live-action 'Spider-Man Noir' series for Amazon Prime but admitted that he is "terrified" of the use of artificial intelligence technology that has been going on behind the scenes.

He said: "They have to put me in a computer and match my eye color and change—I don’t know. They’re just going to steal my body and do whatever they want with it via digital A.I. . . . God, I hope not A.I. I’m terrified of that. I’ve been very vocal about it."