Meghan Trainor "ate too many" cannabis edibles after having vocal surgery.

The 30-year-old pop star needed to have an operation on her vocal folds in 2015 but turned to marijuana-induced foods to cope with her recovery and recalled having a "traumatic" reaction.

Speaking on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast, she told Dax Shepard: "She's like, 'I'm going to put you with this vocal coach and do these warm-ups - I need you to be quiet. For four months, I did that. Then I ate too many edibles while doing that and I lost my mind and then panic disorder started, then I had panic attacks. I took 50 milligrams on accident I opened up a demon in my head."

The 'To The Moon' singer - who is married to 'Spy Kids' actor Daryl Sabara and hs Riley, three, as well as 12-month-old Barry with him - recalled "dry heaving" through the night but did not require any medical attention, although she did enlist her husband and best friend to stay by her side.

She said: "I was doing a puzzle and I stopped breathing and I was like, 'Oh Daryl,'. My soul left my body and then it came back later and I was dry heaving all night. It was horrible.

"My best friend and my husband sat in bed with me all night and I was like, 'Just make sure I don't die when I close my eyes.' And we watched like Pixar all night."

Meghan - who launched her career in 2014 with the viral megahit 'All About That Bass' - recently released her sixth studio album 'Timeless' and is gearing up to head out on the road for the first time in almost a decade.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I finally have recovered from my second C-section, both my kids can almost walk all the way, you know, Barry is working on walking, so I think he's at a better place to travel. And this sixth album I'm putting out called Timeless is my favorite album I've ever done and I'm the most proud of it, and I think it deserves a tour."