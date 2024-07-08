Margot Robbie "seemed very happy" during the early stages of her pregnancy.

The 34-year-old actress is expecting her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley, also 34, but kept the news to herself while she was filming ' A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' alongside Colin Farrell and now an insider has noted how "professional" she was throughout the process.

The source told People: "She was super professional and focused while filming. She had long days, but it didn't seem like a big deal to her. No one suspected that she was pregnant. Margot] looked amazing and seemed very happy. She got along with Colin, and they had fun filming."

The 'Barbie' star was photographed with an obvious baby bump while boarding a boat during a holiday to Lake Como with her spouse and multiple sources have confirmed the couple are set to be parents.

Photos obtained by DailyMail.com on Sunday (07.07.24) showed Margot displaying her small baby belly in a white crop top.

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' actress - who started her career with a role in the Australian soap opera 'Neighbours' - has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood in recent years and also runs LuckyChap Entertainment with her husband.

The couple tied the knot in 2016 and while she admitted at the time that she wanted "tons of kids" eventually, she felt "angry" at the assumption that children would come along immediately after marriage.

She told The Times: "It made me really angry.

"How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body? Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having.

"I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract.

"You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do."