Christina Hall is "closer than ever" to her teenage daughter.

The 40-year-old star Taylor, 13, and son Braydon, eight, with her first husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as four-year-old Hudson with former husband Ant Antstead and noted that with her eldest, although times can be "wild", she "loves" getting to spend time with her at this time in her life.

She told People: "With Taylor, just having a teenager is wild. She's just grown up so much from 12 to 13, and I just love spending time with her. I love our conversations. We're closer than ever... I just love being her mom."

The former 'Flip or Flop' star was then asked if Taylor is likely to follow in her footsteps of a career on screen, but Christina admitted that her daughter seemed to be more interested in fame before she hit her teenage years.

Christine added: "I feel like she was more into that prior to being a teenager."

"Now, she's just more into friends and summer, so they want to go to the beach and do their thing. And I understand and I respect that, but I'm sure when she's older, if she is interested in buying real estate, that that's something that she would definitely hop back into."

Christine is now married to Josh Hall but the pair have made it clear they are not planning to add to their brood.

An Instagram user commented underneath a series of professional black-and-white snaps of the family: “Is that baby #4 I see peeping through?”

Christina sarcastically replied: “No. It’s called not sucking in my tummy after having three kids.”

Another user wrote: “Fingers crossed that 2024 brings baby #4.”

And her husband replied: “No shot. 3 is more than enough for us. Maybe another pup though!”