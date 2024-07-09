Doja Cat has claimed she was hacked on X after a series of foul mouthed posts.

The 28-year-old star - who quit Instagram in March over online bullying - returned to the social media platform this week after a series of controversial comments about fellow rappers Iggy Azalea and Nicki Minaj, and controversial personality Andrew Tate.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "My twitter's been hacked, these messages are not from me."

The 'Agora Hills' hitmaker addressed the situation after some shocking posts on her X account.

One tweet read: "F*** that stupid b**** @IGGYAZALEA and buy $DOJA."

Another post on the hacked account read: "where you at boo @NICKIMINAJ. (sic)"

And a third message directed at Tate simply read: "hey boo. (sic)"

Iggy defended Doja after seeing the apparent diss, insisting they were "cool".

She wrote: "Get rugged if yall want but I’m cool w that girl irl so yall f***** up w that tweet hackers."

She added: "They hacked Doja cat n have posted a s***coin scam."

Iggy also insisted hackers were fixated on her without realising she "may actually interact" with the people they're targeting online.

She explained: "Hackers on celeb girl accounts again making it about me cause I’m their fixation but they didn’t consider the fact that I may actually interact w ppl in real life and it’s not fitting into reality lol. (sic)"

Nicki and Tate are yet to respond publicly to the tweets.

Earlier this year, Doja Cat left Instagram over how she has been "treated" on the platform.

She wrote at the time: "hey i'm gonna deactivate because im not really feeling this anymore. you guys take care of yourselves. (sic)"

She later edited the message and added: "i like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but i just feel this is getting to be too much.

"[The] way im spoken to on here and treated makes me have f***** up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye. (sic)"