Kyle Richards has defended her pal Kesha, after the singer was "body-shamed".

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star cannot comprehend why people would criticise the star's image, describing her as "gorgeous" and "even more beautiful on the inside".

She told TMZ: "I do not understand that. It’s 2024 and she’s gorgeous. And she’s even more beautiful on the inside."

Kyle called for "people to be a lot kinder", and admitted she doesn't understand why some think it's OK to talk negatively about women's bodies.

She said: "I don’t know why people are still talking about women’s bodies.

"It’s 2024, they need to move on."

Kyle's comments come after Kesha hit back at trolls for shaming her over her figure.

The 37-year-old pop star revealed she had been inundated with hate from "body shaming" trolls, but was adamant the abuse makes her "feel powerful".

In a post on Instagram, Kesha shared several pictures of herself wearing a bikini, and wrote: "I didn’t think in 2024 people still body shamed but I am so proud of my body.

"She’s been through a lot. She’s torn her ACL [anterior cruciate ligament] on stage and finished the show. She’s held my broken heart together.

"To those who think you’re shaming me, you’re actually making me feel very powerful. So, to you, I hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down. In the mean time, hate me harder b****."

Kesha has previously struggled with eating disorders and opened up about her battle in a candid interview with Rolling Stone magazine back in 2017.

She explained: "If I ever did [eat], I felt very ashamed, and I would make myself throw up because I'd think, 'Oh, my God, I can't believe I actually did that horrible thing. I'm so ashamed of myself because I don't deserve to eat food'.

"[As I got sicker, people] would just be like, 'Oh my gosh, keep doing whatever you're doing! You look so beautiful, so stunning'."