Pixie Lott admits she and her husband Oliver Cheshire have "different love languages".

The 'Boys and Girls' hitmaker married model Oliver - her partner of 14 years - in June 2022 before welcoming their son Albert Charles, also known as Bertie, into the world in October 2023, and she has opened up about their longterm relationship.

As quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper, she told the 'My Dirty Laundry' podcast: "There are something like seven love languages. There's acts of service, there's words of affirmation and we actually have different love languages.

"His would be acts of service and quality time. I feel like I focus on the words of affirmation. I say lots of things, but I don't know if that's actually his love language.

"I don't know if he actually is that bothered about it, but I do say nice things."

The 33-year-old star noted she and Oliver, 36, are "a good team", and they focus on their own strengths - particularl when it comes to the kitchen.

She said: "I think [we're] a good team because he's actually an amazing cook. Thank God, because I'm dreadful, like really, really bad.

"Because we started going out so young, that was when I moved into my first flat from my family home and we started going out.

"So he's always cooked. So it's actually his fault that I haven't taken the kitchen seriously because he's always been there."

The loved up couple started dating when Pixie was 19, and she feels like they have "grown up together", with their roots "so grounded and entwined".

She added: "I feel really lucky in that sense. When we first started dating, we were used to crazy schedules and being in different places and different time zones.

"It wasn't as if like we got together and we didn't have work schedules like that, and then all of a sudden it kicked in and it all changed.

"So we've always known what to expect, how to go through that. First of all, it was Blackberry Messenger, now it's WhatsApp, FaceTime, you know, that kind of stuff.

"I feel really lucky to have someone by my side. Family is a big thing for me. Always has been and always will be. So to have Oliver with me - I feel very lucky."