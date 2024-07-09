Britney Spears has declared she is "single" - and slammed rumoured boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz over his handling of a paparazzi encounter.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker was said to be dating her former housekeeper Paul, 37, who has been widely reported to have an extensive criminal record, though it is not clear whether they are still together.

The pair were said to have been involved in a bust up at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles in May, which led Britney to issue a public denial she had suffered a “breakdown” at the celebrity spot.

And the month prior, Britney and Paul seemingly came to blows over the way he deal with the paparazzi and slammed him for speeding.

The 42-year-old pop star also alleged Paul told his mom he's "being harassed".

Taking to her Instagram Story, she raged: “Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when pap pulls to the side of me???

“When he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed.

“Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat???”

She also posted a quote on her Instagram which read: “Her attitude is savage by her heart as gold.”

And in the deleted caption, she said: “Single as f***!!! I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!”